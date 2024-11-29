James A. West Sr. of Calverton died in a nursing home Nov. 26, 2024. He was 86.

Born in Manhattan June 4, 1938, he was the son of Arthur and Lillian (Delgado) West. He graduated high school, served in the Army from 1955 to 1957, married Lorraine L. West (Hoeffner) and worked as a jet engine mechanic for Pan Am in Brooklyn. Mr. West was a member of St. John the Evangelist R.C. Church.

Predeceased by his son-in-law, Gary Abrams, he is survived by his wife Lorraine West; children Jerard A. West (Kristy), MaryEllen Abrams, James A. West Jr. (Dawn) and John A. West (Jennifer); and seven grandchildren.

The family will receive visitors Friday, Nov. 29 from 2 to 4:30 p.m. and 7 to 9:30 p.m. at Tuthill Mangano Funeral Home in Riverhead. A funeral service is scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 30 at 10:30 a.m. at St. John the Evangelist R.C. Church in Riverhead followed by a private burial.

