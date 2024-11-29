Joan Ann (Woessner) Polywoda, 90, passed away on Wednesday Nov. 27, 2024 at home surrounded by her loving family.

Joan is predeceased by her husband, John Polywoda and son, John Polywoda Jr.

Joan is remembered by her family, including her three daughters, Joan Broadhurst (Gary) of Sauquoit, NY, Joy Kaelin of Southold and Jill Klavas (Peter) of Southold; as well as her 11 grandchildren: Rachel Rozelle (Brian), Kyle VanDuzer, John Polywoda III, Gary Broadhurst Jr. (Michelle), Dayna Dobbs (John), Jayme Polywoda, Jill Polywoda, Angelica Klavas, Gus Klavas, Anthony Klavas, and Johnny Kaelin; along with 11 great-grandchildren: Daniel, Dylan, Madison, and Hannah Dobbs, Mackenzie and Carter Rozelle, Gary III (Mikey) and Jackson Broadhurst, Jared, Joey, and Lisa Polywoda.

Joan was born on July 23, 1934, in Bridgeport, Conn., to John and Ann (Weaver) Woessner. At the age of 13 her family moved to Mattituck where she resided until her marriage to John Polywoda of Southold in 1953.

Joan and John opened Polywoda Beverage in 1961 and continued to serve the community until their retirement in 1988. During retirement you could find Joan out in her yard tending to her beautiful gardens but her greatest joy in life was spending time with her family.

The family will receive friends on Monday, Dec. 2 from 4 to 7 p.m. at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral home in Southold.

The liturgy of Christian burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, Dec. 3 at 10 a.m. at St. Patrick’s R.C. Church; Officiated by Pastor Abraham Thannickal. Interment will follow at St. Patrick’s R.C. Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers please consider donating to your favorite charity.

