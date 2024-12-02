John Ferry passed away at home on Nov. 28, 2024 at the age of 71. He is survived by his wife Gail Harrison with whom he shared 39 years.

John and Gail fell in love while working together, married in Las Vegas and celebrated with family and friends on the East End.

Born in Brooklyn and raised in Huntington, John and Gail ventured to the North Fork, saying there was no finer place to live — nature, water, sunsets, vineyards and fabulous food. Among his passions were animals, music and the New York Mets and Giants.

Visiting will be held Thursday Dec. 5 from 2 to 6 p.m. at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home, 13805 Main Road, Mattituck.

