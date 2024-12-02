Harold J. Hogan, 83, of Saugerties, N.Y., died unexpectedly Friday, Nov. 29, 2024, at his residence.

Born March 20, 1941 in Calverton, he was the son of Jerome G. and Bessie (Jarzombek) Hogan and grew up on the family vegetable farm. After graduating from Riverhead High School, he attended Cornell University, graduating in 1964 with a degree in agriculture. He spent his career in agricultural education, production and marketing. He loved living in Blue Mountain, cooking for family and traveling, especially to Bailey Island, Maine, and Ireland.

He was predeceased by his siblings Jermome “Dick” (Carolyn) Hogan, James Hogan and Catherine (Stanley) Lojko. He is survived by his children Anne (Ed) Mann of Bridgton, Maine, Jeffrey (Kelly) Hogan of Saugerties, Colleen Norden of Middlebury, Vt., and Margaret “Peg” (Joshua) Dean of Easthampton, Mass.; six grandchildren, Abigail Mann (Brendan Hall) of New Gloucester, Maine, Michael Mann of San Francisco, Calif., Matthew (Amanda) Hogan of Saugerties, Marissa Hogan (Hunter Lambert) of Glens Falls, N.Y., Eleanor Dean and Annaka Norden; one great-grandchild, Fintan Hal; and several cousins, nieces and a nephew.

Friends will be received Tuesday, Dec. 3, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Seamon-Wilsey Funeral Home in Saugerties. On Wednesday, Dec. 4, a procession will leave the funeral home at 9:15 a.m. for St. John R.C. Church, Holly Hills, Woodstock, N.Y., where a 10 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered.

Expressions of condolence may be shared with the family on Harold’s Tribute Wall at SeamonWilseyFuneralHome.com.