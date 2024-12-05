Wayne Eugene Anderson of Ormond Beach, FL and Jamesport died on Monday, Dec. 2, 2024. He was 78 years old.

Wayne was born on June 6, 1946, in Brooklyn, to Josephine H. (née Ostensen) and Arthur “Gene” Anderson. He was one of four children. After graduating from Northport High School, he attended The Wharton School at the University of Penn. where he attained his Bachelor of Science in Economics. He was a varsity starter on the offensive line for the Ivy League University of Pennsylvania Quakers Football Team. Wayne later studied at the New York Institute of Technology where he attained his Masters of Business Administration Degree and was the valedictorian of his class.

Wayne served in the U.S. Navy for eight years (four years of ROTC and four years of active duty). He attained the rank of Lieutenant as a U.S. Navy Supply Corps officer. He trained at the Navy Supply Corps School in Athens, Ga. and then served on various ships and at various bases including Naval Air Station Lakehurst (NJ) and the USS Springfield (CLG-7).

On March 21, 1970, he married the love of his life Margaret (née Groeschel) Anderson. Together they made their home in Northport and had three children. They became part-time residents of Jamesport in 2002 and residents of Ormond Beach, Fla. in 2016.

In his professional career, Wayne worked as a hand tool manufacturing executive from 1971 to 2022. He was the company president of the family-owned factories of SKYO Industries/Best Way Tools in Deer Park and Ormond Beach, Fla. He was a member of Hand Tool Institute and Specialty Tool and Fasteners Distributors Association. He was an award-winning hand tool designer and inventor and was a holder of multiple design and method patents.

Predeceased by his son Wayne Jr.; Wayne is survived by his wife Margaret; children Andrew Anderson (Courtney) of Glen Rock, N.J. and Glenn Osten Anderson (Katherine Loiselle) of Bristow, Va.; and grandchildren Megan Anderson, Owen Anderson, Aiden Anderson and Rhys Loiselle-Anderson.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2024, from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral home in Mattituck. Funeral services will be held at 1:30 following the visitation in the Funeral Home; Officiated by Father Michael Bartholomew. Interment will follow at Good Ground Cemetery in Hampton Bays with U.S. Navy Honors.

Donations to The New York Blood Center, Achilles International at or Alzheimer’s Association would be appreciated.

