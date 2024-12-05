Alec Marcinowski

Alec “Mousey” Marcinowski, formerly of Riverhead, died on Nov. 13, 2024, in Florida. He was 77.

Born to Peter Marcinowski and Stephanie Koroleski on Nov. 13, 1947, in Bay Shore, N.Y., Mr. Marcinowski would go on to graduate from Riverhead High School in 1964. He worked as a deckhand on tug boats. In his free time, he enjoyed fishing and riding his Harley.

Mr. Marcinowski is predeceased by his brothers, Peter and Patrick, and his nephew, Michael. He is survived by his sister, Rose Hogan, of Calverton; his niece, Christine Hogan, of Mattituck; and his great-nephew, Sean Peterson, of Mattituck.

Visitaton will be held on Wednesday, Dec. 11, from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home. The funeral service will directly follow, also at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Sacred Heart Cemetery in Cutchogue.

