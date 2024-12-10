Charles “Bud Man” Turbush died Dec. 8, 2024, in Riverhead. He was 56.

He was born on Oct. 4, 1968, to Charles and Donna Turbush in Riverhead.

Bud was a parts counter specialist for Riverhead Toyota for 21 years. The most important thing to him was his family. He had a love for racing and being a spotter for various race teams and drivers, who referred to him as “Ace.” He loved the competition of beating everyone else out there, and he hated to lose, just like every Turbush on the planet.

He was a sports enthusiast and loved the Cowboys, Yankees, Boston Celtics and NASCAR. His favorite movie was the “The Last Race,” and he loved watching “Street Outlaws.”

He loved his animals, and they were not his pets but his “kids.” He had a passion about being in shape and being healthy. He loved going to his aunt’s Lolly’s Hut for lunch and breakfast. His nieces referred to him as Uncle Monkey, as they could not say Buddy at a young age. One of his pet peeves was that he didn’t want any of his food touching each other.

Survivors include his father, Charles Turbush of Okeechobee, Fla.; his best friend, Karen Turbush of Riverhead; Sarah Berlin, known as his daughter on loan; brothers Joseph Turbush and Scott Turbush (Gina) of Okeechobee; and sister Tina Turbush of West Palm Beach, Fla. Although Christopher, AKA “Bub,” Turbush (Heather), Roger Turbush (Stephanie) and Butch Kalba were his cousins, they were more like brothers. More survivors include special niece Abigail Turbush; nieces Lydia Turbush, Hailee Keen and Hannalee Turbush; and nephews Joseph Turbush Jr., Michael Turbush and Zachary Turbush; aunts Lolly McKay, Kathy Bidwell (Steve) and Kelly Turbush; uncles Rusty Turbush (Jennifer) and Danny Turbush (Laura); cousins Amanda Bidwell, Brandon Turbush, Allison Turbush, Patrick Turbush (Marie), Lori Turbush, Monica Ramos (Jaime), Shawn Yarborough (Emmely) and Amy Yarborough; along with many second cousins; and special friends Rob Tribuzio, Matt Schaefer, Vinny Delaney, Michael Rutkosi, Kyle Ellwood and Frank Dumichic. He was preceded in death by his mom, Donna Turbush, and nephew, Pernell “Man” Williams.

Memorial visitation will be held on Saturday, Dec. 14, from 2 to 5 p.m. at McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to North Fork Animal Welfare League, 324 Church Lane, Riverhead, NY 11931, in memory of Charles “Buddy” Turbush Jr.

