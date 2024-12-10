Clifford B. Jones of Mattituck passed away on Monday, Nov. 25, 2024. He was 82 years old.

Clifford was born Feb. 5, 1942, in Greenport, N.Y., to Caroline (Ollry) and Charles B. Jones. He was one of two children. He lived in South Jamesport, N.Y., till the age of 8, then moved to the Bensonhurst area of Brooklyn. In his professional career, he worked as a technician for Verizon Telephone Company for 27 years. In his off time, he enjoyed crabbing.

Predeceased by his daughter Caryn Jones and sister, Carole Brush, Clifford is survived by his wife Eleanor M. (née Leo) Jones; children Craig Jones and Christine Garms (Steven); and grandchildren Rachel, Matthew and Katherine.

The family has chosen to remember Clifford’s life privately at this time.

DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck is assisting the family.

