Dorothy Ann Sullivan of Mattituck passed away peacefully at home on Dec. 8, 2024, surrounded by her family, after a valiant fight to conquer a brief cardiac condition. She lived to the glorious age of 90.

Born in Baychester, N.Y., on May 7, 1934, she was the second child of Dorothy and Louis Savarese. Later, she would spend her youth in New Rochelle, where she met the love of her life, Robert Sullivan. They married on her 21st birthday. After a visit to her in-laws, they decided to build a beautiful life on the East End, raising four children in their beloved Mattituck. Together they served their church and the Mattituck Fire Department. Dorothy was deeply devoted to her family, her friends and her faith.

As a stay-at-home mom, Dot devoted her time to being a member of the Ladies Auxiliary of the Mattituck Fire Department, 4-H leader, class mother, Boy/Girl Scout leader and being an overall super mom! She would load up the children of their “crowd” in her Country Squire station wagon, sometimes 10-plus children (because parents did that back then), and take them to the drive-in movie theater in Greenport. She adored spending time with children.

In 1974, Dorothy began a distinguished career as a teacher at Eastern Suffolk BOCES H. B. Ward Technical Center in Riverhead. She began as a teacher’s assistant in the cosmetology program, and then earned her degree as a special education teacher. The majority of her career was devoted to teaching students with disabilities in the life skills program, which she was instrumental in developing. She was proud to have earned the award of Teacher of the Year from Eastern Suffolk BOCES.

Dorothy was devoted to her faith. As a child, on her own, she would attend church every morning on her way to school. Her faith was deep and personal, and carried her until her final hours. Among her many skills and strengths, Dorothy was a talented coordinator. She shined as the organizer of the charity auction at Sacred Heart School, where her children attended.

Dorothy was predeceased by her beloved husband, Robert; her sons, Bobby and Danny; her sister, Mary Ellen, and brother, Donald. She will forever be missed by her daughters Lori Ruthinoski and Maryellen Gamberg. She adored and loved her sons-in-law Thomas Ruthinoski and David Gamberg, and they loved her! Most of all, she will be missed by her grandchildren: Arline and Joe, Carl and Britt, Christopher, Alex, Jake, Bridgette, Anthony and Jennifer. Her greatest joy was spending time with her great-grandchildren, Bobby, Ellie, Willa, Otto and Gunnar locally, and loving Angelique and Sire from afar. She was proud to have lived long enough to welcome a great-great-grandson, Moises, into her family.

The family will receive friends Thursday, Dec. 12, from 4 to 8 p.m. at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck. Funeral services will be held Friday, Dec. 13, at 10 a.m. in the DeFriest-Grattan chapel. Private interment will be at Sacred Heart R.C. Cemetery in Cutchogue.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in her honor to East End Hospice.

Paid post