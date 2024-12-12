Dolores Travers, formerly of Manhasset, Cutchogue and Southampton, passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2024. She was 98 years old.

Dolores was born on March 24, 1926, in Queens to Mary E. (Schroder) and William A. Pfleiderer. She was one of four children. She graduated from Newtown High School in Queens.

In 1950, also in Queens, she married the love of her life, the late Eugene P. Travers. Together, they had four children. In her professional career, Dolores worked as a secretary for United Fund of Manhasset in Manhasset, N.Y. She was also a member of Saint Mary’s R. C. Church in Manhasset, and a member of the Immaculate Heart of Mary Rosary Society in Manhasset.

She was predeceased by her husband, Eugene; her son, Eugene; her siblings, Eugene, Virginia and Claire; and her son-in-law, Cliff Faulkner. Dolores is survived by her children, Douglas Travers (Sandy) of Spring Hill, Fla., Thomas Travers (Donna) of Cutchogue and Donna Faulkner of Kings Park, N.Y.; grandchildren Tom Travers, Jessica Cordaro, Gene Travers, Brian Travers, Christina Travers, Cliff Faulkner and Katie Travers; great-grandchildren Violet Travers, Jackson Travers, Lucas Cordaro and Andrew Cordaro; and daughter-in-law, Angela Travers of Manhasset.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, Dec. 12, from noon to 4 p.m. at the DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold. The Liturgy of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, Dec.13, at 12:30 p.m. at Our Lady of Ostrabrama R. C. Church in Cutchogue, officiated by Father Ryszard Ficek. Interment will follow at Calverton National Cemetery.

