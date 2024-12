Caroline A. Stepnoski of Riverhead passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2024. She was 80.

Visitation will be held at the McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home Sunday, Dec. 15, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. A funerary mass will be held Monday, Dec. 16, at 9:30 a.m. at St. Isidore Church, with interment to follow at St. Isidore Cemetery.