Derrick A. Nash of Coram, formerly of Riverhead, passed away in Holbrook on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2024. He was 61.

Born in Riverhead on May 19, 1963, to Vertie (Farley) and James Nash, he graduated from Riverhead High School in 1981. From 1981 to 1985, he served in the Marines; after his service, he worked as a tax examiner for the IRS. He married Christine Hicks.

Mr. Nash enjoyed cooking, playing cards, gambling at casinos; he loved music, photography and sports — especially his beloved Giants.

Predeceased by his parents, his brother Harold Farley, and sisters Brenda Sue Farley and Vanessa Nash, Mr. Nash is survived by his wife, Christine; his children, Tiffany Nash of Coram, Derrick Nash II of Bellport, Jahlia Nash of Southampton and Shanequa Rice of Baltimore, Md.; as well as two grandchildren.

Visitation will be held on Friday, Dec. 13, from 10 to 11 a.m. at the Galilee Church of God in Christ, 87 Old Quogue Road, Riverhead. A funeral service at Calverton National Cemetery will follow immediately after.

Memorial donations may be made to St. Isidore R. C. Church, 622 Pulaski Street, Riverhead.

The family is being helped by McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home at this time.