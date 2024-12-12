Matthew J. Goebel of Westhampton Beach, formerly of Riverhead, passed away on Thursday, Dec. 12, 2024. He was 40.

Born in Southampton on Jan. 7, 1984, to Lawrence and Catherine Goebel, he graduated from MacArthur High School and then married Deena Browe. Mr. Goebel enjoyed fishing, baseball and football — and was an avid Steelers fan.

Predeceased by his father, Lawrence, he is survived by his mother, Catherine; his wife, Deena; his siblings, Matt Bonner, Christine Goebel, Catherine Komljenovich, Carrie Garcia, Carin Goebel and Lawrence Goebel II; and his children, Matthew Jr., Mackenzie and Aiden.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, Dec. 17, from 5 to 8 p.m. at the McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home.

Memorial donations may be made to the American Diabetes Association.