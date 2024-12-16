Frank J. Danielowich Sr. of Calverton passed away Saturday, Dec. 14, 2024. He was 88.

He was born in Calverton on Jan. 30, 1936, and worked as a farmer for most of his life.

Predeceased by his wife, Rosemary (née Golembeski), Mr. Danielowich is survived by his children, Cynthia, Diane, Frank and Robert, as well as by two grandchildren.

Visitation will be held Thursday, Dec. 19, from 4 to 7 p.m. at McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead. The funeral service will be held Friday, Dec. 20, at 10 a.m. at St. Isidore R.C. Church, with interment following at the church cemetery.