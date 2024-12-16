Lorraine L. West of Calverton passed away at Our Lady of Consolation Nursing & Rehabilitative Care Center Thursday, Dec. 12, 2024. She was 85.

She was born in Rockville Centre, N.Y., July 11, 1939, to John Anthony Hoeffner and Loretta Marie Jacobs. After graduating from high school, she was a secretary at a Catholic church and married James A. West Sr., who predeceased her.

Ms. West is survived by her children, Jerard (Kristy) West, Mary Ellen Abrams, James A. (Dawn) West Jr. and John A. (Jennifer) West, as well as eight grandchildren.

Viewing will be held Sunday, Dec. 22, from 2 to 4:30 and 7 to 9:30 p.m. at Tuthill-Mangano Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held Monday, Dec. 23, at 11 a.m. at St. John the Evangelist R. C. Church in Riverhead.

Paid post