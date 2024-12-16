It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Richard W. Stueber Jr., affectionately known as Rick, Dec. 10, 2024, at the age of 50. A beloved son, husband, father, brother, nephew, uncle, cousin and friend, Rick’s spirited personality enhanced the lives of all who knew him.

Rick was born March 29, 1974, to Richard Sr. and Kathleen (Gallagher) Stueber in Queens. He graduated from St. James School in Seaford and Holy Trinity High School in Hicksville. He also attended CW Post and SUNY/Farmingdale. From a young age, he was loving and caring, and always had the instinct to offer help and be the protector of others. It was these characteristics that guided him to his career in law enforcement.

Rick served the people of the City of New York as one of New York’s finest from 1996 to 2002. During his service, he selflessly answered the call of duty on Sept. 11, 2001, demonstrating courage and dedication in the face of that unimaginable tragedy. He later moved out east and became a member of the Suffolk County Sheriff’s Office, serving as a deputy sheriff from 2002 to 2019.

Rick was known for his love of fishing, camping and boating. He was also a fantastic cook and loved to barbecue. He was a real comedian, and anyone fortunate enough to spend time with him was guaranteed to have a great time. He was a big teddy bear who loved to hug, and his smile lit up the room. Rick was the rock of his family, and there was nothing he wouldn’t do when it came to protecting and providing for those he loved. He was the foundation — giving strength and showing limitless love to everyone around him.

Rick is survived by his loving wife, Stacie (née Schmitt); his children, Richard III (also known as RJ), Robert, Delanie and Ryan; his parents, Richard and Kathy; and his sister, Kristine Faragasso (Jeffrey). He also leaves behind many cousins, nieces and nephews.

A celebration of Rick’s life will be held Wednesday, Dec. 18, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 9 p.m. at McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead. The Funeral Mass will take place Thursday, Dec. 19, at 11 a.m. at St. Isidore R.C. Church, followed by burial at St. Isidore Cemetery. Friends and family are invited to gather to honor his memory and share the many stories of his life.

In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests donations be made to Tunnels to Towers, a reflection of Rick’s commitment to supporting veterans and fellow first responders.

Rick’s legacy of love and kindness will forever live on in the hearts of those who knew and loved him. He will be deeply missed.

Paid post