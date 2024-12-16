Alfred Suesser of New Suffolk peacefully passed away at home Monday, Dec. 9, 2024. He was 92 years old.

Alfred was born July 29, 1932, in Brooklyn, to Paula (Goetz) and William Suesser. He was one of two children. After high school, he enlisted with the U.S. Marine Corps, served from 1951 to 1954, and was honorably discharged. He then attended Adelphi University on the G.I. Bill and graduated with the highest honors in accounting. He also attended Fordham University Law School where he attained his juris doctorate degree.

In 1957, in Queens, he married the love of his life, Mariann Mehlhop. Together they had three children. In his professional career, Alfred worked as a senior financial executive and tax expert for Dover Corporation in New York City for 38 years. He was a member of First Presbyterian Church of Southold and a former member of the Garden City Community Church. He was also a member of the New York Bar Association and the New York State Society of Certified Public Accountants.

Predeceased by his wife, Mariann, and sister-in-law, Anna Suesser, Alfred is survived by his brother, Paul Suesser of Massapequa, N.Y.; his children, Eric Suesser (Susan) of Portola Valley, Calif.; Mark Suesser of Saint James, N.Y.; and Laura Suesser of Park City, Utah; as well as his grandchildren, Thomas Suesser, Julia Suesser, Kara Suesser and Jamie Suesser.

Funeral services were held Sunday, Dec. 15, at 1 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church of Southold, officiated by the Rev. Dr. Peter J. Kelley. Interment with U.S. Marine Corps Honors followed at Southold Presbyterian Cemetery.

DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold assisted the family.

