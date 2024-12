Patricia Kelly-Derenze of Jamesport passed away Sunday, Dec. 15, 2024.

The family will receive friends Friday, Dec. 20, from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck. The Liturgy of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday, Dec. 21, at 10:30 a.m. at Saint Brigid R.C. Church in Westbury, N.Y. Interment will follow at the Cemetery of the Holy Rood in Westbury.

In lieu of flowers, donations to a charity of one’s choice would be appreciated.