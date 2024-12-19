Larry D. Monroe of Riverhead passed away in the hospital on Saturday, Dec. 14, 2024. He was 67.

He was born Dec. 2, 1957, in Georgia to Johnnie Mae (Hope) and Oscar Daniel Monroe. After obtaining his general educational degree, he worked for many years as a landscaper.

Mr. Monroe is survived by his siblings, Sally A. Funn, Vanessa Robinson, Mary Linda White, Roosevelt Monroe and Johnny Anthony Monroe.

The family is holding a private interment. Tuthill-Mangano Funeral Home in Riverhead is assisting the family at this time.