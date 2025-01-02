James F. Giglio of Riverhead passed away at his residence Monday, Dec. 30, 2024. He was 71.

He was born in Copiague, N.Y., March 9, 1953, to Ignatius and Catherine (Tobin) Giglio. Mr. Giglio worked for many years as a glass setter for Safelite AutoGlass in Riverhead. He loved watching auto racing, and that his pride and joy was his 67’ Camaro Rally Sport.

He is survived by his daughter, Lisa Giglio; his son, Brian Giglio; and his sister, Catherine Zeltmann; as well as by five grandchildren.

Visitation will be held Friday, Jan. 3. The funeral service will be held Saturday, Jan. 4, at McLaughlin-Heppner Funeral Home. Interment will follow at St. Charles Cemetery in Farmingdale, N.Y.

Memorial donations may be made to the American Cancer Society or St. Jude’s Children Hospital.