Julia L. Cooper, formerly of Mattituck and Aquebogue, passed away Thursday, Dec. 26, 2024. She was 92 years old.

Affectionately known as Julie, she was born April 21, 1932, in Greenport to Magdelan and Frank Aksten. Julie was the youngest of eight children and was raised on a farm in Southold. After graduating from Southold High School, she met and married the love of her life James E. “Coop” Cooper. Together, they raised their three children in Mattituck.

Julie was a member of the Mattituck Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary, drove a school bus, and for 25 years, took care of many elders in the nursing home. Growing up on a farm, Julie was an avid gardener and also and avid reader. She loved reading stories about WWII, having had so many relatives and friends that served in that war. She loved the beach, eating good food, the outdoors, and just spending time with family or friends. Julie had a great sense of humor and loved a good laugh.

Predeceased by her siblings; husband James; and two youngest children, Joanne Bochan and James E. “Jimmy” Cooper Jr.; Julie is survived by her daughter Judy Doroski and granddaughter Julie.

Funeral Services are private, per her request, and interment will be at the Cutchogue Cemetery. Memorial donations, if chosen to make one, should go to a veterans organization of one’s choice.

“Rest in peace. You will be missed and remembered with a smile.”

DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck is assisting the family.

Paid post