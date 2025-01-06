Theresa McDonly of Riverhead died Jan. 3, 2025. She was 80.

Born in the Bronx June 29, 1944, she was the daughter of John Nakovics and Alicia Reid. After graduating from high school, she became a nurse and married Steven McDonly.

Predeceased by grandson Joseph Heck, Ms. McDonly is survived by her husband; children Denise Weber (Christopher) and Robert Ostrowe (Elizabeth); two brothers, Ronald Nakovics (Dotty) and Vincent Nakovics (Blana); sister, Lorraine D’Angelo; and three grandchildren.

The family will receive friends Monday, Jan. 6, from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. at Tuthill-Mangano Funeral Home in Riverhead, where a prayer service is scheduled for 8 p.m. Burial will take place Tuesday, Jan. 7, at 11:30 a.m. at Calverton National Cemetery.

