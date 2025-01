Marie M. Schultz, 78, of Calverton died Jan. 7, 2025.

Visitation will be on Sunday, Jan. 12 from 2 to 8 p.m. at the McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead. A funeral mass will be held on Monday, Jan. 13 at 10:30 a.m. at St. John’s Church in Riverhead. Burial to follow at Calverton National Cemetery. Donations in her memory may be made to New York Blood and Cancer Specialists.