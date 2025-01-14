Josephine Balzano of Riverhead died Saturday, Jan. 11, 2025, at South Shore University Hospital in Bay Shore. She was 68.

She was born in Brooklyn June 24, 1956, to Anthony and Concetta (Romano) Balzano and graduated from William Floyd High School in 1974.

Ms. Balzano worked as a bookkeeper at AIS in Patchogue. Family members said she was a “foodie” who also loved shopping, reading and the beach.

She is survived by her brothers, Andrew, of Riverhead, and Anthony, of East Moriches.

Memorial visitation will take place Wednesday, Jan. 15, from 4 to 7 p.m. at McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead. A memorial Mass will be celebrated Thursday, Jan. 16, at 9:30 a.m. at St. John’s Church in Riverhead.

Interment will be at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery in Coram.

Donations in Ms. Balzano’s name may be made to the National Kidney Foundation.