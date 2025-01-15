Gary V. Fiore of North Carolina, and formerly of Miller Place and Mattituck, passed away Monday, Jan. 13, 2025. He was 81 years old.

Gary was born Aug. 4, 1943, in Columbia, S.C., to Antonia M. (Bosak) and Genaro M. Fiore. He was one of three children. He graduated from Lindenhurst High School.

On Aug. 6, 1978, he married the love of his life, Diane (née DeMartin) Fiore. Together they had three children. In his professional career, Gary worked for the Suffolk County Police Department for 24 years, retiring as a Detective Sergeant. He was a member of the Police Benevolent Association and Superior Officers Association. After his retirement he moved to Mt. Pocono, Penn., where he worked at the East Stroudsburg Area School District for 10 years.

Gary was a die-hard Yankees fan and loved all sports. He especially loved watching his granddaughters’ sporting events, sometimes traveling great distances to attend and cheer them on. He had a sharp sense of humor, gave great advice and loved a good meal with his family. He also was especially proud that after years of competitively raising pigeons, one of his champions made the cover of Pigeon Magazine.

Gary is survived by his wife Diane; his children, Sheryl Ann Fiore of Patchogue, Danielle Fiore Grathwohl of Mattituck and Tara Hickey Stewart of Wilmington, N.C.; his grandchildren, Skyler Grathwohl, Macie Grathwohl and Kyla Rose Stewart; and his siblings, Thomas Fiore of Miller Place and Joanne Powell of Bayport, N.Y.

The family will receive friends on Saturday, Jan. 18, from 9:30-10:30 a.m. at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck. The Liturgy of Christian Burial will be celebrated following the visitation at 11 a.m. at Our Lady of Good Counsel R.C. Church in Mattituck. Interment will follow at Cutchogue Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations to North Fork Animal Welfare League would be appreciated. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.

Paid post