Herbert A. Tuthill Jr. died Jan. 11, 2025. He was 79.

Born in Riverhead Oct. 28, 1945, he was the son of Herbert A. Tuthill Sr. and Lulu Blanche Fisher. He finished the 11th grade and became a cook at Grants in Riverhead.

Predeceased by his brothers Arthur Tuthill, Barry Tuthill and sister Janet Richardson, he is survived by his sister Lorraine Tuhl.

Tuthill Mangano Funeral Home in Riverhead is assisting the family. Services will be private and burial will take place at Cutchogue Cemetery.