John Heber Jackson of Riverhead passed away at his residence Friday, Jan. 17, 2025. He was 70.

Born in the Bronx Sept. 25, 1954, to Alexander Martin and Edith Feltham, he graduated from college and worked for many years as a hairdresser.

Predeceased by his significant other, Michael Skalocky, in December 2023, Mr. Jackson is survived by David Walter King Jackson, Hope Jane Hegarty and Walter Jackson, his adopted father.

Visitation will be held Tuesday, Jan. 21, from 7 to 9 p.m. at Tuthill-Mangano Funeral Home in Riverhead, followed by a prayer service. Interment will take place Wednesday, Jan. 22, at 11 a.m. at Central Cemetery in Orient.