Sandy Szczepanik of Riverhead passed away at Good Shepherd Hospice in Port Jefferson on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025. She was 65.

She was born Aug. 7, 1959, to Alex and Betty Brost. On Oct. 9, 2010, she married Robert Szczepanik.

Ms. Szczepanik worked for many years as a postal supervisor in Aquebogue. Family said she loved spending time with her grandchildren and was an avid Jets fan.

Predeceased by her father, Ms. Szczepanik is survived by her husband, Robert, of Riverhead; her daughter, Christi Matutat of Florida; her stepdaughter, Suzanne McLoughlin of Mt. Sinai; her mother, Betty, of St. James; and her four grandchildren.

Viewing will take place Tuesday, Jan. 21, from 4 to 7 p.m. at McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead, where a funeral service will also be held Wednesday, Jan. 22, at 10 a.m. Interment followed at Calverton National Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to the Riverhead Fire Department Association.