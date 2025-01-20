Margaret V. McDowell

Margaret Victoria “Vicki” McDowell of Laurel passed away at home Thursday, Jan. 16, 2025. She was 78 years old.

The family will receive friends Tuesday, Jan. 21, from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck.

The Liturgy of Christian Burial will be celebrated Wednesday, Jan. 22, at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Good Counsel R.C. Church in Mattituck, officiated by Father Peter Garry. Interment will follow at Saint Patrick’s R.C. Cemetery in Southold.

In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital would be appreciated.