Robert E. Andresen of Aquebogue passed away Thursday, Oct. 31, 2024. He was 85 years old.

Robert was born Jan. 31, 1939, in Goshen, N.Y., to Ella B. and Erling J. Andresen. He was one of four children, and grew up in Poughkeepsie, N.Y. He attended Wappingers Central School in Wappingers Falls, N.Y.

He lived many years at the Aquebogue Trailer Park, where he made daily trips to the “Deli” for his meals and friendships. Robert assisted as a custodian at Maryhaven in Port Jefferson. He attended Old Steeple Community Church in Aquebogue.

Predeceased by siblings Dr. John Andresen and Gloria Taiman, Robert is survived by his sister Kiki (Ella) Brovitz of Pleasanton, Calif.; sister-in-law Maribeth Andresen; nieces and nephews Drs. Kristen Andresen and Scott Skibo, Katie Aurre Meyer and Andrew Meyer, Kyle and Terri Andresen, Amy and Tom Zeifang, Drs. Laurie and Simon Peek, Michael and Kristine Duffield, Ed and Sally Taiman, Nancy Siden and Robert and Aydely Taiman; grand-nieces and -nephews Brooke and Logan Andresen, Halle, Finn, Jake and Maija Skibo, Johnny and Elizabeth Aurre, Olivia, Charlotte and Ellie Meyer, Mark and Steven Siden, Benjamin and Matthew Taiman, Isabel Taiman, Callie and Jack Zeifang, Emma, Michael and Alexander Peek and Ian, Hannah, Elle and Landon Duffield; dear friends Polly and Scott Carter; and longtime friend Peggy.

He was much loved by his family and will be missed greatly. A private graveside service will be held at Aquebogue Cemetery.

DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck is assisting the family.

