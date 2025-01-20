Malcom M. Day

Malcolm MacEwan Day, a devoted husband, loving father of four and grandfather of seven, died Jan. 6, 2025, in Greenport. He was 96.

He was a poet, university professor and scholar of 17th-century English literature, as well as an authority on Thomas Traherne, a 17th-century poet and theologian whose work remained largely unknown until the beginning of the 20th century. His 1982 book, “Thomas Traherne,” contributed to Traherne’s rediscovery and is an important reference in the field. Over a long academic career, Mr. Day published on Traherne, John Everard and the neoplatonic and metaphysical poets. His M.A. thesis, “The Concept of Love in Thomas Traherne’s Centuries of Meditation,” was published in 2023.

Born in Minneapolis in 1928 and raised in Lantana, Fla., Mr. Day was the youngest of four brothers. He earned his B.A. and M.A. degrees from the University of Florida and completed his Ph.D. at Case Western Reserve University. His academic career included appointments at Hanover College, Indiana University at South Bend and Indiana University of Pennsylvania, where he retired as professor of English. He remained intellectually active in retirement, writing and speaking on literature and philosophy and composing poetry.

He was a lover of chamber and choral music, and an avid violist, violinist and singer, conducting choirs in Pittsburgh and Southold. . He enjoyed golf, which he not only played but celebrated in his poetry.

He is survived by Charlotte, his wife of 67 years; his children, Jonathan, Geoffrey, Gary and Andrea; his grandchildren: Nicholas, Meriel, Corin, Matthew, Kate, Nathan and Levi; and his brother, Donald Day. A Navy veteran of the Korean War, Mr. Day is interred at Calverton National Cemetery.

DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold assisted the family.

Paid post