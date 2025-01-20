Clifford Edward Stokley of Riverhead died Jan. 4, 2025. He was 69.

Born in Elizabeth, N.C. Nov. 29, 1955, he was the son of Roy and Berl Stokley.

Mr. Stokley completed the 11th grade, married Rose (Atkins) Stokley and worked at Crescent Duck Farm. Family said he enjoyed basketball, football and Jakes 58.

Predeceased by his siblings Donnell Stokley, Brenda Stokley and Doretha Griffin, Mr. Stokley is survived by his wife Rose of Riverhead; daughter Patrice Stokley of Riverhead; siblings Roy Stokley of Riverhead, Tony Stokley of N.C., Mary Williams of N.C. and Roy Beasley of N.C.; and one grandchild.

A memorial will be held Jan. 25 at 1 p.m. at Galilee Church of God in Christ in Riverhead. McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home of Riverhead assisted the family.