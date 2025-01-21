Clifford Edward Stokley of Riverhead died Jan. 4, 2025. He was 69.

Born in Elizabeth, N.C., Nov. 29, 1955, he was the son of Roy and Berl Stokley.

Mr. Stokley completed the 11th grade, married Rose (Atkins) Stokley and worked at Crescent Duck Farm. Family said he enjoyed basketball, football and Jakes 58.

Predeceased by his siblings Donnell Stokley, Brenda Stokley and Doretha Griffin, Mr. Stokley is survived by his wife, Rose, of Riverhead; daughter Patrice Stokley of Riverhead; siblings Roy Stokley of Riverhead and Tony Stokley, Mary Williams and Roy Beasley, all of North Carolina; and one grandchild.

A memorial will be held Saturday, Jan. 25, at 1 p.m. at Galilee Church of God in Christ in Riverhead. McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home of Riverhead is assisting the family.