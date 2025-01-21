Marian G. Stroup of Aquebogue died at Eastern Long Island Hospital Jan. 20, 2025. She was 87.

Born Jan. 6, 1938, she was the daughter of Stanley and Rose (Krukowski) Sobotka. She graduated from Riverhead High School in 1956, married Charles Stroup in April 1960 and became a homemaker.

Ms. Stroup was a member of St. John’s parish in Riverhead. Family said she enjoyed gardening and visits from her grandchildren, and was a fan of the Yankees.

Predeceased by her husband in 2018, she is survived by her children, Deb Stroup of Southold and Bonnie Stroup of Arlington, Va.; her brother, Stanley Sobotka of California; and her grandchildren, Norah and Bennett.

Burial took place at Calverton National Cemetery. Memorial donations are requested for St. Jude Children’s Hospital.

McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead assisted the family.

