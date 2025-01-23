Eleanor M. Mealy of Peconic, age 89, passed away Jan. 20, 2025, at Plainview Hospital in Plainview, N.Y., after a brief illness.

Eleanor was born Nov. 25, 1935, in Southampton to Edward and Vivian Etheridge. Eleanor’s life was defined by love, strength and devotion. She married Frank Mealy Oct. 27, 1962, and together they raised their family on the North Fork of Long Island. Their love and partnership were the foundation of a home filled with warmth, joy and an unwavering commitment to their children. Eleanor was a loving mother to her four children: Kelli, Tanya, Frank and Kyle, pouring all her energy into nurturing, supporting and providing for them.

Her greatest joy was her family, and she found immeasurable pride in her grandchildren, Ciara and Dominic. Eleanor’s deep love and dedication to her children and grandchildren were evident in all she did — especially at Christmas — and her family always knew they could count on her, no matter what.

Eleanor was also known for her incredible cooking. Whether preparing a simple meal or hosting a festive holiday spread, she made everything with love. Her kitchen was the heart of the home, and her meals became lasting memories for her family, who will always remember the warmth and comfort she brought through her cooking.

She worked as a seamstress at WM J. Mills Canvas Company in Greenport, taking pride in her work. But her true legacy was as a devoted wife and mother. Alongside her husband Frank, Eleanor worked tirelessly to raise, put her children through college and ensure their success. Her love for family extended far beyond her immediate household, and being with her cousins, nieces and nephews brought her immense happiness. Her smile, kindness and nurturing spirit were a constant light in the lives of those around her.

Eleanor was predeceased by her beloved husband, Frank; her daughter, Kelli; her brothers, Edward Jr., Willie and Irey; and her sisters, Doris and Mamie. She is survived by her children, Tanya (James) Cafarella, Frank (Darcie) Mealy, Kyle Mealy; her grandchildren, Ciara and Dominic Cafarella; as well as her brother and sister in law Wendell and Florida Mealy; and a host of nieces and nephews and cousins.

Eleanor will be remembered for her selflessness, her boundless love, her culinary talents and the lasting impact she made on the lives of everyone who knew her. Though she is gone, her love, guidance and the memory of her radiant smile will live on forever in the hearts of her family. It cannot express how much she will be missed. Rest in Peace. I love you, Mom!

A family service will be held to celebrate Eleanor’s life and legacy starting at 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 31, at Unity Baptist Church of Mattituck. Following the interment in Calverton, there will be a repast at the church.

DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck is assisting the family.

Paid post