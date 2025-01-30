Leonard J. Powell of Flanders passed away at Peconic Bay Medical Center Monday, Jan. 27, 2025. He was 85.

Born March 6, 1939, to Paul and Marjorie (Hudson) Powell, he served in the Air Force before working as a mechanic at Malvese Equipment Co. in Riverhead.

Predeceased by his wife, Elizabeth J. Lyons, in December of 2006, Mr. Powell is survived by his sons, Kenneth Powell and Gregory Powell, as well as his six grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren.

Private interment will take place at Calverton National Cemetery. McLaughlin-Heppner Funeral Home is currently assisting the family.