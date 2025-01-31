Lois Wells Barker, lifelong Mattituck resident, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, January 21, 2025. She was 95 years old.

Lois was the daughter of Lillian and Irving Wells, sister of Jerry “Whitey” Wells. She married Robert “Rah” Barker when she was 19. Together they had two children, Robert Jr. and Ellen.

Lois was very active in the community. She taught Sunday school and sang in the choir at the Mattituck Presbyterian Church. She was a Cub Scout leader and a 4-H leader. Lois loved playing the piano, organ, and the card game bridge. She was the organist and choir director at the Cutchogue Methodist Church for many years. Always and advocate of the Mattituck Laurel Library, she was a Friend of the Library, a Trustee and, in later years, worked there part time. Lois was an avid seamstress and knitter, as well as a master gardener.

After having worked with Rah at Barkers Pharmacy, she opened The Love Lane Shop across the street in 1970, and operated it for 20 years.

The most important thing we can remember about Lois is her warm personality and her love for her friends. She never met a stranger, and everyone was always welcome to join her circle.

Lois was predeceased by her parents; her husband Rah; beloved brother Jerry; grandson James Carey Martin Jr.; nephew Kevin Wells; and many dear friends. She is survived by her children Robert Jr. (Terry) and Ellen Kren (Peter); and her “best Boy,” grandson Peter Robert Kren.

The family received friends on Saturday, Jan. 25 from 12 to 1 p.m. at the DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck, where funeral services were held at 12:30 p.m.

