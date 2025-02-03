Zyta Isabel Piegari, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and community leader, passed away peacefully Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2025, at the age of 77. Born on Oct. 1, 1947, in La Libertad, Ecuador, Mrs. Piegari immigrated to America in 1968, where she embraced her new life and culture with determination and grace.

In her early years in the United States, she learned English and Italian from her coworkers, showcasing her commitment to integration and sense of community. On Jan. 19, 1975, she married Phil Piegari, and together they built a loving home and family. Mrs. Piegari was a devoted mother to her two sons, Peter Piegari of Islip and Matthew Piegari of Centereach, and she cherished her daughters-in-law, Stacey Piegari (married to Peter) and Kim Piegari (married to Matthew).

Mrs. Piegari’s greatest joy came from her grandchildren, Zachary, age 15, and Sebastian, age 10, who called her “Abuela.” They were the light of her life, and she loved them deeply, often sharing her wisdom and warmth through stories and special moments.

A passionate floral designer, she brought beauty to her community through her artistry and creativity. She also served as an interpreter for the Riverhead police and courts, bridging gaps and fostering understanding among diverse populations. In the late 1980s, Zyta and Phil took a significant step in their community involvement by starting a Spanish mass in Riverhead, reflecting their commitment to serving others.

Zyta Piegari was an active member of the Christian Community Fellowship in Mattituck, where she found joy in her faith and fellowship. A devoted reader, she often turned to the Bible for inspiration and guidance. Her love for cooking was unmatched; she prepared meals with the skill of a classically trained chef, often bringing family and friends together around the dinner table. In her spare time, she enjoyed gardening and reading, finding solace and inspiration in nature and literature.

Zyta Piegari is survived by her loving husband, Phil Piegari of Jamesport; and their two sons, Peter and Matthew. She will be deeply missed by her family, friends and all who had the privilege of knowing her. Her legacy of love, community service, and culinary delights will forever remain in the hearts of those she touched.

Visitation will be held Monday, Feb. 3 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead. A funeral mass was held Tuesday, Feb. 4, at 11 a.m. at St. John’s Church in Riverhead.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Good Shepherd Hospice or the North Fork Breast Health Coalition.

Paid post