Stephen J. Stimpfel of Riverhead passed away at Peconic Bay Medical Center Saturday, Feb. 1, 2025. He was 80.

Born in Manhattan May 6, 1944, to Stephen and Mary (Bennett) Stimpfel, he graduated from Bishop Loughlin Memorial High School in Brooklyn in 1962. For many years after, he worked as a boiler fireman for the local ‘32.

Mr. Stimpfel was an involved member of the Knights of Columbus in Riverhead. He loved puzzles, aircrafts and music, and he was described as an avid history buff by his loved ones.

Predeceased by his brother, Larry, Mr. Stimpfel is survived by his wife, Rosemary; his children Scott (Laura) of Aquebogue, Denise Weber of Calverton and Frank Weber of Riverhead; his siblings John (Jean) of Bellerose Village, N.Y., Patricia Sicard of Florida, Joseph (Rose Ann) Faranda of Levittown, and Terri Stimpfel of Nevada; many nieces and nephews; and his six grandchildren: Anthony (Neesha), Nicholas (Brielle), Joseph (Allyson), Jessica, Taylor Rose (Aiden) and Justin.

Visitation will be held Tuesday, Feb. 4, from 2 to 5 p.m. at McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held that Tuesday at 4:30, also at the funeral home.

Memorial donations may be made to the American Red Cross.

Paid post