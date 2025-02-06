Charles “Chuck” Mebus of Southold passed away at his home in the early morning of Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2025. He was 92 years old.

He was born in Paterson, N.J., to Charles Mebus Sr. and Mary Mebus. He completed two years of pre-veterinary schooling at Rutgers University and received his DVM degree from Cornell University in 1956. Upon graduation, he served in the U.S. Army in Landstuhl, Germany, for two years. After discharge from the Army, he spent two years in a private veterinary practice in Delaware. He then resumed his academic pursuits, obtaining an MS and Ph.D. in veterinary pathology at Kansas State University and accepting a faculty appointment there in 1963. He was a professor of veterinary science at the University of Nebraska from 1965 to 1977, where he discovered a viral agent that causes gastrointestinal disease in calves, leading to the identification of the rotavirus, a new family of viruses. This discovery led to the subsequent creation of a rotavirus vaccine for calves, developed by him and his colleagues, which was patented and licensed to Norden Laboratories for commercialization. He also hypothesized that rotavirus infections were not confined to cattle. His work revealed that rotaviruses are the leading cause of gastrointestinal disease in children in many countries. An oral vaccination for human rotavirus was subsequently developed and has had an extraordinary impact in the prevention of human rotavirus neonatal gastrointestinal disease, which was a leading cause of childhood mortality worldwide. The University of Nebraska awarded him the honorary degree of Doctor of Science for these contributions.

He joined the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Plum Island Animal Disease Center in 1977, first as research leader within the Agricultural Research Service and later as Chief of the Foreign Animal Disease Diagnostic Laboratory within the APHIS Veterinary Services division. At Plum Island, he was engaged in research on a variety of foreign animal diseases, including African swine fever, hand-foot-and-mouth disease, and Rift Valley fever. Beyond his scientific accomplishments, the most fulfilling aspect of his career, and one of his most lasting contributions, was undoubtedly his dedicated efforts to train and mentor the next generation of veterinary pathologists and virologists, and the lifelong relationships that resulted from these interactions. He retired from the USDA in 1995.

He was an avid fisherman, and found great pleasure in teaching his children, grandchildren and many house guests how to catch fish, and collect clams, scallops and mussels. He was also an enthusiastic gardener, a passion he has passed on to his grandchildren, who have fond memories of eagerly heading off to his expansive garden to gobble up fresh vegetables and berries. As an only child, there was nothing that made him happier than family gatherings, with everyone in the kitchen, feasting on freshly caught seafood and sampling the latest vintage of his homemade wine. Family camping trips to national parks and, later, extended family trips snorkeling coral reefs created life-long memories. As full as his days were, he was generous with his time for others. He contributed in many ways to the Church of the Holy Trinity in Greenport, including serving on the vestry. He volunteered at Camp DeWolfe, sat on the Eastern Long Island Hospital board, and he was always available to his children for home improvement projects, big or small. He will always be fondly remembered for getting the most out of every moment of every day.

He was predeceased by his beloved wife, Peggy, of 65 years. He is survived by their three children, Jane of Vermont, Patricia (John Goff) of Colorado, Charles Mebus (Carmen) of Connecticut; his six grandchildren, Scott Branch, Brian Branch (Audrey), Jenna Sabatino (Vic), Alissa Mebus (Nikhil Sikand), Rachael Mebus and Paige Jann (Terrance); and his six great-grandchildren.

A memorial service is planned for a later date.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the care of DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home.

