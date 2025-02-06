With heavy hearts, we announce the passing of Dorothy L. Klug on Feb. 1, 2025 . Dorothy passed peacefully at her home at the age of 81.

Dorothy spent her childhood in Riverhead with her parents Doris and Frank along with her brother Frank Jr. She was a graduate of Riverhead High School. While in high school she met Alan Klug and they started dating. Dorothy went on to beauty school where she earned her beautician license. Dorothy then opened her own hair salon in Hampton Bays.

Dorothy and Alan married June 29, 1962. They went on to have two daughters Kristen and Donna.

Dorothy and Kristen signed up together to become Girl Scouts. When both her daughters finished being Girl Scout seniors, Dorothy continued on site directing and was in charge of the Girl Scout camps on some weekends. Dorothy also did numerous fundraisers for the Girl Scouts like holding a raffle auction, which was able to put in a handicap accessible pool at one of the camps.

Dorothy received numerous awards, but the one she was most proud of and named after her is The Dorothy L. Klug Golden Lantern Award. This award was presented to her in 2023 and marks the lifelong commitment she has made to the Suffolk County Girl Scouts.

Dorothy is predeceased by her parents, brother and her beloved husband and best friend. She is survived by her two daughters Kristen and Donna, her son-in-law Christopher and her only grandchild Christopher Jr.

Visitation will take place Wednesday, Feb.12, from 2 to 4 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m. at Werner-Rothwell Funeral Home, located at 60 Mill Road, Westhampton Beach. A prayer service will take place Thursday, Feb. 13, at 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Oakwood Cemetery in East Quogue.

