Jessica Fitzpatrick of Calverton, formerly of Queens and East Hampton, passed away Thursday, Feb. 6, 2025. She was 77.

Born in Brooklyn Nov. 13, 1947, to Harry and Joan (Waxman) Buchman, she graduated from Jamaica High School and attended Cornell University, Hofstra University and Queens College, where she earned a master’s degree. On Aug. 25, 1968, she married Patrick Fitzpatrick. For many years, she worked as an educational consultant.

Ms. Fitzpatrick was an involved and cherished member of the musical community. She was a member of the East End’s chapter of Sweet Adelines International, performed in “Melodies and Memories” at the Westhampton Beach Perfoming Arts Center, and created Fighting Chance, a chorus for cancer patients.

Ms. Fitzpatrick is survived by her husband, Patrick, of Calverton; her son, Mike of Floral Park, N.Y.; her sister, Gail Buchman of Florida; and one grandchild.

Cremation was private. Interment at Pinelawn Memorial Park and Arboretum in East Farmingdale, N.Y., will be announced at a later date.

Memorial donations to the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society and American Cancer Society in her honor would be appreciated.