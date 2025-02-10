Rogelio Salvador Galmadez of Riverhead passed away in El Salvador Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2025. He was 54.

Born in El Salvador Oct. 15, 1970, to Lueil Galdamez and Victoria Santos, he worked for many years as a truck driver. Mr. Salvador was a cherished member of St. John the Evangelist R.C. Church in Riverhead.

Predeceased by his father, he is survived by his children, Marelin Galdamez, Selhvin Galdamez, Josslin Galdamez, Claudia Galdamez and Ivan Lopez; nine siblings; and four grandchildren.

Visitation was held Sunday, Feb. 9, at Tuthill-Mangano Funeral Home in Riverhead. A funeral service for Mr. Galdamez was held Monday, Feb. 10, at St. John the Evangelist R.C. Church, followed by interment and a mass at the church cemetery.