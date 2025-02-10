Gloria E. Foley of Riverhead died at Peconic Bay Medical Center Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2025. She was 88.

Born June 11, 1936, to Willard Tolles and Louise Daly, she graduated from high school and went on to become a computer operator for the Teamsters. She was a member of First Congregational Church in Riverhead.

Ms. Foley is survived by her children, Marion (Jac) Pallotta, Robert (Donna) Foley, Patricia (John) LoPresti and Mary Foley, as well as 11 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

Visiting hours will be held Monday, Feb. 10, from 2 to 4:30 and 7 to 9:30 p.m. at Tuthill-Mangano Funeral Home. A funeral service will take place Tuesday, Feb. 11, at 11 a.m. at First Congregational Church in Riverhead.

