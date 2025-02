Alice J. Robison-Villa passed away Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2025, at Peconic Bay Medical Center. She was 96 years old.

Alice was born Nov. 4, 1928, in Queens to James and Margaret (Williams) Robison. She worked many years for Amtrak.

She is survived by her daughter, Patricia Melchianno, and her grandchildren, Arthur, Donald and Teresa Melchianno and Adrianna Stephens.

Cremation will be private. McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead is assisting the family.

