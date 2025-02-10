Monica Susan “Sue” Lessard, longtime Mattituck resident, passed away at home Saturday, Feb. 8, 2025. She was 74 years old.

Sue was born April 21, 1950, in Greenport to Stafka P. (Doroski) and Walter H. Van Kurin. She was one of four children. She graduated from Riverhead High School.

On Sep. 29, 1973, at St. John the Evangelist R.C. Church in Riverhead, she married the love of her life, James P. “Jim” Lessard. Together, they had three children and made their home in Mattituck. In her professional career, Sue worked as an administrator for the Suffolk County treasurer’s office in Riverhead for 34 years.

Sue loved her family and being a grandmother and was an avid gardener. She enjoyed creating silk flower arrangements, shopping, concerts and country music. She would fondly remember going to Woodstock (a fun event in her life) in her convertible Volkswagen Beetle. She also loved going to NASCAR races with her husband, Jim. She was kind, caring and treated everyone with so much love and laughter.

Sue is survived by her husband of 51 years, Jim; her children, Christopher Lessard (Jackie) of Chambersburg, Pa., Rebekah Lessard (Nicholas) of Mattituck and Amanda Lessard-Haupt (Andrew) of Mattituck; her grandchildren, Cassie, Kaitlyn, Christian, Riley, Ryder, Chance, Hunter, Tyler, Harper and Kinsley; and her siblings, Skylar Van Kurin, Charlene Van Crump and Stephanie Scionti, all of Riverhead.

The family will receive friends Saturday, Feb. 15, from 2 ro 5 p.m. at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck, where prayer services will be held at 4 p.m., officiated by Father Peter Narkiewicz.

Donations to East End Hospice would be appreciated. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.

Paid post