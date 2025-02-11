Katherine Roche, former resident of Riverhead, peacefully passed away Dec. 21, 2024, at her home in Ossining, N.Y. She was 75.

Katherine was born in Philadelphia Jan. 12, 1949, to loving parents Margaret Theresa (Loughery) and Thomas Shelly Roche. Katherine was raised on beautiful eastern Long Island in the town of Southampton on a lake with her three younger siblings, Thomas Sean, Janet and Susan. She attended St. John’s R.C. Elementary School, graduated from Riverhead High School in 1966 and was awarded a N.Y. Regent Scholarship. Katherine attended SUNY/New Paltz and received her Bachelor of Science degree in mathematics in 1970. During her time at SUNY/New Paltz, she took the only course offered in computer programming. This launched her career on Wall Street, where she started off as a systems programmer for an insurance company. Katherine pursued additional education at Columbia Business School in executive education and risk management. She received her MBA in finance from Pace University’s Lubin School of Business.

Katherine worked for many financial institutions over her career including Bankers Trust, Morgan Stanley, and Price Waterhouse Cooper LLP, to name just a few. Her positions included: senior business analyst, independent management consultant, program lead at Morgan Stanley, and manager at Price Waterhouse Cooper.

Katherine loved working in Manhattan, attending plays, concerts and enjoying all types of cuisines. She was an avid reader and typically read one to two books per day. She became interested in naturopathic medicine and read extensively on this topic, helping many friends and family members with herbal remedies as alternatives to western medicine. Katherine loved to travel and spent time in Peru and Europe. She loved walks with her cocker spaniels in Croton-on-Hudson Park overlooking the Hudson River.

Katherine was predeceased by her brother, Thomas Sean Roche. She is survived by her sisters, Janet Roche of Glen Cove, N.Y., and Susan Roche of Redlands, Calif.; and an aunt, uncle and many cousins in Pennsylvania, Arizona and Colorado.

If you wish to donate in Katherine’s memory you may do so to any of the following: Ossining Public Library, Riverhead Free Library, American Heart Association, or any animal rescue of your choice.

You may share a memory on the website of Dorsey Funeral Home in Ossining, N.Y., at dorseyfuneral.com under Katherine’s obituary.

