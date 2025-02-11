Dr. John (Jay) M. Miller III of Cutchogue, passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025. He was 76 years old.

John was born on Feb. 8, 1949 in Glen Cove, to Mildred (née Beach) and John M. Miller II. He was one of two children. After high school, he would go on to attain his Veterinary Degree from the University of Bologna.

On Feb. 24, 1989, he married Sarah Ehrenson, a fellow veterinarian, in Hawaii. Together they had two children and made their home in Nassau Point. John worked as a self-employed veterinarian at Belmont and Saratoga racetracks, and as a veterinary consultant for 40 years. He was a member of the American Veterinary Medical Association. He was an active member, and past president, of the North Fork Country Club.

John is survived by his wife Sarah; children Page Miller (and partner Gabe LeMarc) of Philadelphia, Penn. and Hudson Miller (and partner Amelia Hogan) of Napa, Calif.; and sister Wendy Coslett of Betterton, Md.

The family has chosen to remember John’s life privately at this time. A memorial service will be held at a later date.

The DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold is serving the family.

