Riverhead resident Eloise E. Langhorne died Feb. 12, 2025 at East End Hospice Kanas Center in Westhampton. She was 83.

Born in Cumberland, Va. March 1, 1941, she was the daughter of Charles and Mary (Mack) Langhorne. Ms. Langhorne worked as a research service assistant at Brookhaven National Lab.

She was a past member of the usher board at First Baptist Church in Riverhead, and family said Ms. Langhorne enjoyed card playing, shopping, dancing, music, vacationing and drag racing.

Predeceased by her husband Bernard and sons Charles and Ricky, she is survived by her children Bernard Jr. of Mastic, Tara Lee of Riverhead, Chris Langhorne of Virginia; siblings Marie Trent of Riverhead, Molly Trent of Riverhead, Albert Langhorne of Riverhead; numerous grandchildren and several great-grandchildren.

The family will receive friends Saturday, Feb. 22, from 10 to 11 a.m. at Galilee Church of God in Christ, Old Quogue Road in Riverhead, with a service beginning at 11 a.m. Burial follows at Riverhead Cemetery.

Memorial donations are requested for East End Hospice.