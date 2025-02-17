Genowefa “Jane” Frey of Flanders passed away at Allegria Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Port Jefferson Friday, Feb. 14, 2024. She was 75.

She was born in Germany Jan. 5, 1950, to Walter John and Klinua (Sczozda) Figurney. After earning a bachelor’s degree, she worked as a nurse at Central Suffolk Hospital for many years.

Predeceased by her husband, Harry Frey; her son Marcel Frey; and her sister Mary Gatz, Ms. Frey is survived by her son Damieon (Melissa) Frey; her brothers, Walter and John Figurney; her sister Margie Bodkin; and three grandchildren.

Visitation will be held Sunday, Feb. 23, from 2 to 4:30 and 7 to 9 p.m. at Tuthill-Mangano Funeral Home in Riverhead. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated Monday, Feb. 24, at 11 a.m. at St. John the Evangelist R.C. Church in Riverhead, followed by interment at Calverton National Cemetery.

